Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $174.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,806,230. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.94.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

