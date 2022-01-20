Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,103 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 572,729 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $125,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 145,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,011,000 after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

NYSE:FDX opened at $252.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

