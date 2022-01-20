Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,551,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $293.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

