Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,803 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAR opened at $154.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.