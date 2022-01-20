Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Bank First has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Bank First has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank First to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $550.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.35. Bank First has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bank First by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bank First by 698.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

