Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $165.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.67.

NYSE BMO opened at $117.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $120.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 235,419 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth about $823,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 57,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

