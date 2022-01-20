Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Sells 817 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 7.3% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $26,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.13.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $145.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.