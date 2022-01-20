Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.69

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.69 and last traded at $66.27, with a volume of 2747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Banner alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the second quarter worth about $233,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.