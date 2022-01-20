Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 1,959 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $58.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

