Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 6,349 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,091 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 84.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.14. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. DZ Bank started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.36.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.