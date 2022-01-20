Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 942,858 Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 942,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GB. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 557,374 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth approximately $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GB opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Global Blue Group Holding AG has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

