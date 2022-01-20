Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,379,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,034,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after acquiring an additional 805,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $616.75.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

