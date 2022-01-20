Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 194,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,294,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 252,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,376,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

AVGO opened at $563.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $232.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $605.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.12. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

