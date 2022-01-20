Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 11.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,599,000 after purchasing an additional 352,823 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 31.8% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after purchasing an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,993,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213,308 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

NASDAQ GH opened at $72.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.11 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.