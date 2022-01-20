Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 80,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,011,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,059 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 168,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $830.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $907.23.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $995.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $999.90 billion, a PE ratio of 322.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,054.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $879.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total value of $802,624,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,284,371 shares of company stock worth $4,493,439,807. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

