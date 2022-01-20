Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 19,480 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,480 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $93.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $122.58.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

