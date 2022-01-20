Barclays Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €145.70 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €145.70 ($165.57) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €177.00 ($201.14) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($223.86) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($210.23) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €175.98 ($199.97).

Hannover Rück stock traded down €0.95 ($1.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €173.40 ($197.05). 104,028 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €165.25 and a 200 day moving average of €156.59. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($107.67) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($132.24).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

