Barclays Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$96.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Veritas Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. raised Bank of Nova Scotia to a buy rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.33.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$91.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.01. The company has a market cap of C$110.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.83. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$67.90 and a 12-month high of C$93.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

