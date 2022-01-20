Barclays Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$111.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price increased by Barclays from C$99.00 to C$111.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$100.55.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$101.63 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$72.26 and a 52 week high of C$104.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

