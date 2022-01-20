Barclays Cuts Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Price Target to $17.00

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MNDT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $121.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.78 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDT. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mandiant during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

