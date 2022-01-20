Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.27% of F.N.B. worth $10,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.49.

FNB opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.27. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

