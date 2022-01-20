Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

SGMS opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

