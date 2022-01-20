Barclays PLC Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 754.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $132.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.97. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.11 and a 1 year high of $188.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.34 and its 200-day moving average is $157.62.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

