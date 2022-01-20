Barclays Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $367.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.47.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $339.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.17 and its 200 day moving average is $333.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

