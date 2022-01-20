Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 5,450 ($74.36) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($79.14) to GBX 5,600 ($76.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($79.14) to GBX 4,960 ($67.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut Wizz Air to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($64.13) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,097.55 ($69.55).

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 4,493 ($61.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,358.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,693.13. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 3,600 ($49.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,595 ($76.34). The stock has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a PE ratio of -10.98.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($62.23), for a total value of £456,100 ($622,322.28).

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

