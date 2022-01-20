Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($56.76) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($57.31) to GBX 4,360 ($59.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($57.03) to GBX 4,230 ($57.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($48.08) to GBX 3,351 ($45.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,936.92 ($53.72).
Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,010 ($41.07) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,700 ($36.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($51.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,204.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,285.57.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
