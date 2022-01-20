Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,600 ($49.12) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($56.76) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($57.31) to GBX 4,360 ($59.49) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($57.03) to GBX 4,230 ($57.72) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($48.08) to GBX 3,351 ($45.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bellway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,936.92 ($53.72).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,010 ($41.07) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,700 ($36.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,756 ($51.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,204.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,285.57.

In related news, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,455 ($47.14) per share, for a total transaction of £108,970.70 ($148,684.27). Also, insider Jason Honeyman bought 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($43.13) per share, with a total value of £106,620.53 ($145,477.60).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

