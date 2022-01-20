Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABX shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, November 5th. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$22.30 and a 12-month high of C$30.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.54.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.35%.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill acquired 60,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,557,467.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,570 shares in the company, valued at C$3,414,241.50.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.