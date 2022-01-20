BASIC Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $35.26 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BASIC has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00114430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,490,920,166 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

