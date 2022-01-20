Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVNRY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

