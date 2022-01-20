Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stake Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663,871 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $138,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $706,000. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,750,000 after buying an additional 108,056 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 860,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,526,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,937.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,018.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of BECN opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

