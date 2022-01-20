Beck Capital Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 83.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.83. The stock had a trading volume of 117,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,835. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.67. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $131.77 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

