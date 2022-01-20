BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Update

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $236.85 on Thursday. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $220.04 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

