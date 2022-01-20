Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of BLPH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.48.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. Analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

