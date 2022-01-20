Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.