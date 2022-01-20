Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €44.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JEN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($44.32) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($42.05) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jenoptik presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.50 ($41.48).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €33.84 ($38.45) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. Jenoptik has a 52 week low of €21.62 ($24.57) and a 52 week high of €37.80 ($42.95). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.25 and a 200 day moving average of €31.68.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

