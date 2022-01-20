Berenberg Bank Raises Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 7,525

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,170 ($97.83) to GBX 7,525 ($102.67) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($98.24) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($121.44) to GBX 9,400 ($128.26) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($115.98) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($84.60) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,653.13 ($104.42).

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 6,404 ($87.38) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,237.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,022.76. The firm has a market cap of £45.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.93) and a one year high of GBX 6,816 ($93.00).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

