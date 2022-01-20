Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Loungers (LON:LGRS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($5.32) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LGRS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.12) price target on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.46) target price on shares of Loungers in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.12) target price on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

LON LGRS opened at GBX 282 ($3.85) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.72 million and a P/E ratio of -705.00. Loungers has a 1 year low of GBX 218 ($2.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 395.25 ($5.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 281.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

