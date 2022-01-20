BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 2,100 ($28.65) price objective on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.29) to GBX 2,350 ($32.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($25.38) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,267.14 ($30.93).

BHP opened at GBX 2,487.47 ($33.94) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £125.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.04. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,527.50 ($34.49). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,143.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,120.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

