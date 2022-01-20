Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Short Interest Up 18.0% in December

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 941,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 797,700 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 280,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of -0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Fore Capital LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 75.0% during the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biomerica by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

