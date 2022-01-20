Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.
Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
