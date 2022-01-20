Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

