Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Bird Global alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bird Global in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Bird Global stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,425. Bird Global has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bird Global will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bird Global

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bird Global (BRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.