BitcoinZ One Day Trading Volume Hits $441,514.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 65.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $441,514.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,777,083,636 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

