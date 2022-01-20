Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) rose 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 87,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,542,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

BITF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $863.14 million and a PE ratio of -441.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Bitfarms had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,093,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

