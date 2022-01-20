BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after acquiring an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after acquiring an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,896 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

