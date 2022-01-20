Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Black Hills worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,690,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,342,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,953,000 after purchasing an additional 72,546 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,428,000 after purchasing an additional 443,288 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Black Hills by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,787,000 after acquiring an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $67.98. 2,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,823. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

