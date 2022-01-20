BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,562 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,536,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,897,000 after purchasing an additional 81,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,428,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,534,000 after acquiring an additional 214,816 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,956,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 109,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 291.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 1,332,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 201,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,419. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $32,371.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,241,955 shares of company stock valued at $24,929,879. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

