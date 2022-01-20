BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $143.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get BlackLine alerts:

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,885 shares of company stock worth $16,165,388. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 17.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the second quarter worth about $212,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.