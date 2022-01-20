BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,998,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $547,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

