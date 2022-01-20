BlackRock Inc. Has $562.98 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,973,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 202,018 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Woodward worth $562,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 120.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $115.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

