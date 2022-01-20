BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Apollo Medical worth $534,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMEH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 455.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $378,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 112.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $6,862,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.