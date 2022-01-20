BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Apollo Medical worth $534,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMEH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 455.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $378,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 112.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth about $6,862,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 12.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $133.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
